New York, NY
102 Suffolk St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

102 Suffolk St 1

102 Suffolk Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sun Blasted XL 1BR in the Heart of the L.E.S - Property Id: 288740

Available Immediately~L.E.S

* 1 MONTH FEE

This is an incredible large 1BR in the heart of the Lower East Side. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a king size bedroom and a marble bath. There is laundry in the building.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288740
Property Id 288740

(RLNE5813550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Suffolk St 1 have any available units?
102 Suffolk St 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Suffolk St 1 have?
Some of 102 Suffolk St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Suffolk St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
102 Suffolk St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Suffolk St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 102 Suffolk St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 Suffolk St 1 offer parking?
No, 102 Suffolk St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 102 Suffolk St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Suffolk St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Suffolk St 1 have a pool?
No, 102 Suffolk St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 102 Suffolk St 1 have accessible units?
No, 102 Suffolk St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Suffolk St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Suffolk St 1 has units with dishwashers.
