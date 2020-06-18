102 Suffolk St 1

Amenities

Sun Blasted XL 1BR in the Heart of the L.E.S - Property Id: 288740



Available Immediately~L.E.S



* 1 MONTH FEE



This is an incredible large 1BR in the heart of the Lower East Side. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a king size bedroom and a marble bath. There is laundry in the building.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

