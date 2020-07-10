Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated doorman extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Apartment 10B is located at 1009 Park Avenue, a very impressive Bing and Bing building. Three bedroom, two and a half bath home that is flooded with light. This expansive elegant home is perfect for entertaining. The large foyer leads to a great living room that faces west over Park Avenue. The residence has a newly renovated kitchen with windows facing east. The master bedroom faces east and has an ensuite bathroom. The second and third bedrooms have a connecting Jack and Jill bathroom. All bedrooms have great closets. There are beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding throughout the apartment. Additional storage in the basement.1009 Park Avenue is an elegant prewar building with fourteen floors, twenty seven apartments and only two apartments per floor. The building is fully staffed with a live in superintendent and full time doorman. Situated close to Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum, and many fine restuarants in your neighborhood. Pets are welcome, no aggressive breeds. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very special home in one of New York's most prestigious neighborhoods. Call now for a private viewing.