Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

1009 Park Avenue

1009 Park Avenue · (212) 207-1813
Location

1009 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10B · Avail. now

$9,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Apartment 10B is located at 1009 Park Avenue, a very impressive Bing and Bing building. Three bedroom, two and a half bath home that is flooded with light. This expansive elegant home is perfect for entertaining. The large foyer leads to a great living room that faces west over Park Avenue. The residence has a newly renovated kitchen with windows facing east. The master bedroom faces east and has an ensuite bathroom. The second and third bedrooms have a connecting Jack and Jill bathroom. All bedrooms have great closets. There are beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding throughout the apartment. Additional storage in the basement.1009 Park Avenue is an elegant prewar building with fourteen floors, twenty seven apartments and only two apartments per floor. The building is fully staffed with a live in superintendent and full time doorman. Situated close to Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum, and many fine restuarants in your neighborhood. Pets are welcome, no aggressive breeds. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very special home in one of New York's most prestigious neighborhoods. Call now for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Park Avenue have any available units?
1009 Park Avenue has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1009 Park Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1009 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1009 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1009 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
