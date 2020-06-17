All apartments in New York
100 WEST END AVENUE

100 West End Avenue · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
MAGIC MASSIVE BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT 2BR/2BTH/D&A - Property Id: 247873

This bright and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 baths has a private balcony and views of the Hudson River and the George Washington Bridge. The master bedroom has a giant walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Natural light pours in through the window in the large kitchen which contains extra luxury features including a ventilation system over the five-burner oven. Sizable windows generate abundant light in the living room and THE unit contain stainless steel and energy star appliances, quartz countertops, dishwashers, microwaves, wine refrigerators, and custom cabinetry.
GORGEOUS BUILDING WITH EVERYTHING IN IT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247873
Property Id 247873

(RLNE5843450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 WEST END AVENUE have any available units?
100 WEST END AVENUE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 WEST END AVENUE have?
Some of 100 WEST END AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 WEST END AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 WEST END AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 WEST END AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 WEST END AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 100 WEST END AVENUE offer parking?
No, 100 WEST END AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 100 WEST END AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 WEST END AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 WEST END AVENUE have a pool?
No, 100 WEST END AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 100 WEST END AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 WEST END AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 WEST END AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 WEST END AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
