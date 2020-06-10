100 STANTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

NO FEE!LIVE IN LUXURY! This GORGEOUS and MODERN four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a modern white and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer! The marble bathrooms are stunning and the apartment gets amazing light throughout. It's on the fifth floor of a beautiful elevator building.Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick walls complement the apartment throughout.Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing! Ledvech1317