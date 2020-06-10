All apartments in New York
100 STANTON STREET
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

100 STANTON STREET

100 Stanton Street · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
NO FEE!LIVE IN LUXURY! This GORGEOUS and MODERN four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment features a modern white and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer! The marble bathrooms are stunning and the apartment gets amazing light throughout. It's on the fifth floor of a beautiful elevator building.Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick walls complement the apartment throughout.Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing! Ledvech1317

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 STANTON STREET have any available units?
100 STANTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 STANTON STREET have?
Some of 100 STANTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 STANTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
100 STANTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 STANTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 100 STANTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 STANTON STREET offer parking?
No, 100 STANTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 100 STANTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 STANTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 STANTON STREET have a pool?
No, 100 STANTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 100 STANTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 100 STANTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 100 STANTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 STANTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
