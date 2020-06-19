10 LIBERTY PLACE

Amenities

Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use. That means the one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are well-thought out. Built from the ground up, they accommodate a comfortable, sophisticated lifestyle for individuals and families. Plaza homes offer flowing layouts, large, comfortable rooms with high ceilings, natural light, and closet space. Tenants make great use of the fitness center, saunas, and other amenities. The blocks natural boundaries of Wall Street, Broadway, and the East River create a unique sense of neighborhood in the FiDi area.EXTRA SPACIOUS! 1 BR apartment with separate dining area, Southern exposure, washer/dryer, walk in closet, windowed kitchen. All top of the line finishes. flex 2 lsr258401