10 LIBERTY PLACE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

10 LIBERTY PLACE

10 Liberty Pl · (646) 340-7171
Location

10 Liberty Pl, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
sauna
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use. That means the one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are well-thought out. Built from the ground up, they accommodate a comfortable, sophisticated lifestyle for individuals and families. Plaza homes offer flowing layouts, large, comfortable rooms with high ceilings, natural light, and closet space. Tenants make great use of the fitness center, saunas, and other amenities. The blocks natural boundaries of Wall Street, Broadway, and the East River create a unique sense of neighborhood in the FiDi area.EXTRA SPACIOUS! 1 BR apartment with separate dining area, Southern exposure, washer/dryer, walk in closet, windowed kitchen. All top of the line finishes. flex 2 lsr258401

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 LIBERTY PLACE have any available units?
10 LIBERTY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 LIBERTY PLACE have?
Some of 10 LIBERTY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 LIBERTY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10 LIBERTY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 LIBERTY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10 LIBERTY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 LIBERTY PLACE offer parking?
No, 10 LIBERTY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10 LIBERTY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 LIBERTY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 LIBERTY PLACE have a pool?
No, 10 LIBERTY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10 LIBERTY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10 LIBERTY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 LIBERTY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 LIBERTY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
