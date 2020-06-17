10 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

RENT LISTED IS NET EFFECTIVE BASED ON FIRST MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE WITH A MONTHLY RENT OF $6,200. This brand new sunny corner apartment has 2 split bedrooms. Thanks to its open neighborhood exposure to the West and North it is a bright apartment with partial Central Park view. Its large casement-style windows and its beautiful white oak plank flooring and open living gives the apartment a modern sophistication. The white open kitchen has beautiful countertops crafted from slabs of honed Danby Fantastico marble, graced by custom white lacquer cabinetry and gray tile backsplash. It features brand new custom-paneled Bosch Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Oven range. The washer and dryer are Bosch as well.The master bedroom faces the quiet 111th Street and has a large and finished walk-in closet and an elegant ensuite bathroom. The master bathroom is surrounded by brilliant Bianco Sivec marble walls with an accent wall of Lais Gray marble mosaic. The custom walnut vanity is complemented by polished crome fixtures by Waterworks. The floor is heated.The chic second bathroom displays a custom walnut vanity with bronze metal detailing, a deep soaking tub by Duravit and Waterworks fixtures. Its porcelain tiled floor is heated as well.10 Lenox is a boutique building with 29 exquisite residences. This stately, eight story brick and cast stone building looks out onto Central Park and reflects the storied legacy of its Harlem surroundings. It has an expansive Rooftop Lounge with BBQ grill and outdoor kitchen, dining and lounge seating areas and stunning park views. On the third floor is a state-of-the art gym and a playroom. There is a part-time doorman and a cyber doorman, a building superintendent, bike storage. The apartment comes with a storage unit.10 Lenox is in a great location. Central Park is just one block away. The 2/3 train entrance is right there at the corner of Central Park North and Lenox. It takes l5/20 minutes to Lincoln Center and Times Square. Lasker Rink (and Pool), the Dana Discovery Center, St John the Divine, Museum Mile, and the Conservatory Garden are in close proximity as are George Washington Bridge, Triborough Bridge, and all roads to New Jersey, Connecticut, and Upstate New York which allows for a quick escape out of Manhattan.