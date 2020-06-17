All apartments in New York
10 Lenox Avenue

10 Malcolm X Boulevard · (203) 461-5511
Location

10 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$5,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
RENT LISTED IS NET EFFECTIVE BASED ON FIRST MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE WITH A MONTHLY RENT OF $6,200. This brand new sunny corner apartment has 2 split bedrooms. Thanks to its open neighborhood exposure to the West and North it is a bright apartment with partial Central Park view. Its large casement-style windows and its beautiful white oak plank flooring and open living gives the apartment a modern sophistication. The white open kitchen has beautiful countertops crafted from slabs of honed Danby Fantastico marble, graced by custom white lacquer cabinetry and gray tile backsplash. It features brand new custom-paneled Bosch Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Oven range. The washer and dryer are Bosch as well.The master bedroom faces the quiet 111th Street and has a large and finished walk-in closet and an elegant ensuite bathroom. The master bathroom is surrounded by brilliant Bianco Sivec marble walls with an accent wall of Lais Gray marble mosaic. The custom walnut vanity is complemented by polished crome fixtures by Waterworks. The floor is heated.The chic second bathroom displays a custom walnut vanity with bronze metal detailing, a deep soaking tub by Duravit and Waterworks fixtures. Its porcelain tiled floor is heated as well.10 Lenox is a boutique building with 29 exquisite residences. This stately, eight story brick and cast stone building looks out onto Central Park and reflects the storied legacy of its Harlem surroundings. It has an expansive Rooftop Lounge with BBQ grill and outdoor kitchen, dining and lounge seating areas and stunning park views. On the third floor is a state-of-the art gym and a playroom. There is a part-time doorman and a cyber doorman, a building superintendent, bike storage. The apartment comes with a storage unit.10 Lenox is in a great location. Central Park is just one block away. The 2/3 train entrance is right there at the corner of Central Park North and Lenox. It takes l5/20 minutes to Lincoln Center and Times Square. Lasker Rink (and Pool), the Dana Discovery Center, St John the Divine, Museum Mile, and the Conservatory Garden are in close proximity as are George Washington Bridge, Triborough Bridge, and all roads to New Jersey, Connecticut, and Upstate New York which allows for a quick escape out of Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
10 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $5,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 10 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 Lenox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 10 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10 Lenox Avenue has a pool.
Does 10 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Lenox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
