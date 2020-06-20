All apartments in New York
New York, NY
1 River Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:59 AM

1 River Place

1 River Pl · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 River Pl, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1823 · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
parking
pool
garage
Furnished or unfurnished , newly appointed Studio at One River Place - South west -facing, spacious, studio apartment is available immediately with brand new designer furniture. No expense was spared in this sunny & tranquil apartment.Many large closets ,queen sized bed which works beautifully when not in use for maximum space in the living area The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and plenty of drawers and storage , the handsome bath compliments the aesthetics of the unit.The 24-hour doorman One River Place is superbly situated, and has access to the bike paths , the Time Warner restaurants, shops and jazz, Central Park,and Lincoln Center.. To the East lies the vibrant and exciting Hell's Kitchen, with seemingly endless dining and lounge options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 River Place have any available units?
1 River Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 River Place have?
Some of 1 River Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 River Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 River Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 River Place pet-friendly?
No, 1 River Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 River Place offer parking?
Yes, 1 River Place does offer parking.
Does 1 River Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 River Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 River Place have a pool?
Yes, 1 River Place has a pool.
Does 1 River Place have accessible units?
No, 1 River Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1 River Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 River Place does not have units with dishwashers.
