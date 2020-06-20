1 River Place

Amenities

Furnished or unfurnished , newly appointed Studio at One River Place - South west -facing, spacious, studio apartment is available immediately with brand new designer furniture. No expense was spared in this sunny & tranquil apartment.Many large closets ,queen sized bed which works beautifully when not in use for maximum space in the living area The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and plenty of drawers and storage , the handsome bath compliments the aesthetics of the unit.The 24-hour doorman One River Place is superbly situated, and has access to the bike paths , the Time Warner restaurants, shops and jazz, Central Park,and Lincoln Center.. To the East lies the vibrant and exciting Hell's Kitchen, with seemingly endless dining and lounge options.