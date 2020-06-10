All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
147 Leonard Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

147 Leonard Street

147 Leonard Street · (917) 515-4624
Location

147 Leonard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom apartment with private garden. Recently renovated with original details such as gorgeous exposed brick walls and original molding details remain intact.. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances , quartz countertops, and beautiful dark wood cabinets. There are 2 generous sized bedrooms both with great closet space a large bathroom with a deep soaking bathtub, and a living room with open kitchen which provides separation between the 2 bedrooms. The highlight is a spacious private backyard space ideal for summer fun. Great location close to the M, G and L trains. DreamSpace3701

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Leonard Street have any available units?
147 Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 147 Leonard Street have?
Some of 147 Leonard Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 147 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 147 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 147 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
