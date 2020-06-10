147 Leonard Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom apartment with private garden. Recently renovated with original details such as gorgeous exposed brick walls and original molding details remain intact.. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances , quartz countertops, and beautiful dark wood cabinets. There are 2 generous sized bedrooms both with great closet space a large bathroom with a deep soaking bathtub, and a living room with open kitchen which provides separation between the 2 bedrooms. The highlight is a spacious private backyard space ideal for summer fun. Great location close to the M, G and L trains. DreamSpace3701