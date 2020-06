Amenities

Boerum Hill large loft like sunny one bedroom with dining alcove. The apartment has an open loft like feel with southern exposure wood floors nice light, renovated kitchen with dishwasher and renovated bathroom. . Just 1/4 block all that Smith Street has to offer and 1/4 block from the F train Bergen Street stop. A 5 min walk to Trader Joe's & Court Street shops and restaurants.The apartment has an open loft like feel, wood floors nice light, renovated kitchen and bathroom. Avail ASAP for move in. Cat OK small dog on approval. $3000 per month. The tenant pays gas heat & electric.