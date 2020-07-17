All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

10248 Gladstone Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

10248 Gladstone Peak Street, Las Vegas, NV 89166
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10248 Gladstone Peaak St Available 07/17/20 Single Story, Gated Community, Providence Home - Beautiful, one story, Cul de Sac, home in gated community~Tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms~Guest bedrooms with ceiling fans and lights, cable~Laundry room with washer, dryer, and cabinets~Full guest bathroom with tile flooring and Granite vanity top~Bright, open, Great room with ceiling fan and light, built in entertainment center~Island kitchen with Granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, refrigerator, microwave~Plantation shutters throughout~Master with ceiling fan and light, walk in closet, cable, double sink, garden tub and separate shower, tile flooring and Granite vanity top~Easy care desert landscaping with synthetic grass and covered patio in back~Convenient to the North 215, Creech Air Force Base and all the parks and amenities the Providence Community has to offer~Being cleaned and made ready for you to move in!

(RLNE5906604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St have any available units?
10248 Gladstone Peaak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St have?
Some of 10248 Gladstone Peaak St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10248 Gladstone Peaak St currently offering any rent specials?
10248 Gladstone Peaak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10248 Gladstone Peaak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10248 Gladstone Peaak St is pet friendly.
Does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St offer parking?
No, 10248 Gladstone Peaak St does not offer parking.
Does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10248 Gladstone Peaak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St have a pool?
No, 10248 Gladstone Peaak St does not have a pool.
Does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St have accessible units?
No, 10248 Gladstone Peaak St does not have accessible units.
Does 10248 Gladstone Peaak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10248 Gladstone Peaak St does not have units with dishwashers.
