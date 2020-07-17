Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

10248 Gladstone Peaak St Available 07/17/20 Single Story, Gated Community, Providence Home - Beautiful, one story, Cul de Sac, home in gated community~Tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms~Guest bedrooms with ceiling fans and lights, cable~Laundry room with washer, dryer, and cabinets~Full guest bathroom with tile flooring and Granite vanity top~Bright, open, Great room with ceiling fan and light, built in entertainment center~Island kitchen with Granite counters, pantry, breakfast bar, refrigerator, microwave~Plantation shutters throughout~Master with ceiling fan and light, walk in closet, cable, double sink, garden tub and separate shower, tile flooring and Granite vanity top~Easy care desert landscaping with synthetic grass and covered patio in back~Convenient to the North 215, Creech Air Force Base and all the parks and amenities the Providence Community has to offer~Being cleaned and made ready for you to move in!



(RLNE5906604)