Canyon Creek Villas
Canyon Creek Villas

2700 N Rainbow Blvd · (202) 729-9553
Location

2700 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2046 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 2029 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Creek Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
playground
sauna
Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious condominium living is what you'll find at Canyon Creek Villas in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. Our amazing condominium home community is located in the best area of Northwest Las Vegas, right off of the 95. Commuting around Vegas is a breeze! We are also close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment! Let Canyon Creek Villas be your gateway to fun and excitement in Las Vegas.

Our creatively designed two and three bedroom floor plans offer the perfect blend of modern architectural design, resort-quality amenities, and charming interiors that will surely delight you. The amenities we provide include a private patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens with a pantry, 9-foot ceilings, air conditioning, and so much more! There's something for everyone at Canyon Creek Villas! We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

The luxury doesn't stop at your front door. We offer our residents an array of superb community amenities! Take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool, or relax in our hot tub. Keep in shape with our state-of-the-art fitness center and visit with your neighbors in our clubhouse. Canyon Creek Villas is the perfect place to relax and enjoy all the pleasures of life. Experience the finest that upscale condominium home living has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $325
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Pets must be 25 pounds or under.; must provide a picture for the file.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Carports: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Creek Villas have any available units?
Canyon Creek Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Creek Villas have?
Some of Canyon Creek Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Creek Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Creek Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Creek Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Creek Villas is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Creek Villas offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Creek Villas offers parking.
Does Canyon Creek Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Creek Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Creek Villas have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Creek Villas has a pool.
Does Canyon Creek Villas have accessible units?
No, Canyon Creek Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Creek Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Creek Villas has units with dishwashers.
