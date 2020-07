Tuscan Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym pool pool table putting green hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court yoga cats allowed accessible basketball court bbq/grill bike storage car wash area community garden conference room dog grooming area game room media room package receiving playground sauna

FOR THOSE WHO FIND A YOGA MAT THEIR HAPPY PLACE AND SIPS IN A WINE GARDEN EVEN HAPPIER, LAS VEGAS’ NEWEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS IS A SOCIAL, HEALTH-FORWARD HAVEN LIKE NO OTHER. LIVE A LIFE THAT LIFTS YOU UP WITH ACCESS TO WELLNESS COACHES, NUTRITION PLANNERS, YOGA TEACHERS AND MORE. A PLACE WHERE YOU CAN WIND IT DOWN. LET LOOSE. AND FUEL YOUR LUST FOR LIFE WITH EVERYTHING FROM POOLSIDE ACTIVITIES AND OUTDOOR GAMES TO HIGH-ENERGY FITNESS AND SOUL-CLEANSING SPA SERENITY. IMMERSE YOURSELF IN FIVE-STAR RESORT-STYLE LIVING AND EMBRACE VIBRANT WELL-BEING. SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY.