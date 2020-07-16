All apartments in Morrisville
1536 Alemany Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1536 Alemany Street

1536 Alemany Street · (919) 345-6370
Location

1536 Alemany Street, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury END Unit Townhouse w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout the main floor. Family Rm w/ fireplace, Dining & Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, tile back splash, 42" cabinets & S.S. appliances. Master suite w/ trey ceiling & WIC, private bath w/ dual vanities, tub & Sep shower, Add 2 BR's w/ Hall BA, Laundry & Loft on the second floor. Beautiful view of the pond and tree line!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Alemany Street have any available units?
1536 Alemany Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Alemany Street have?
Some of 1536 Alemany Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Alemany Street currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Alemany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Alemany Street pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Alemany Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 1536 Alemany Street offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Alemany Street offers parking.
Does 1536 Alemany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Alemany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Alemany Street have a pool?
Yes, 1536 Alemany Street has a pool.
Does 1536 Alemany Street have accessible units?
No, 1536 Alemany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Alemany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Alemany Street does not have units with dishwashers.
