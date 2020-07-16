1536 Alemany Street

Amenities
Luxury END Unit Townhouse w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout the main floor. Family Rm w/ fireplace, Dining & Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, tile back splash, 42" cabinets & S.S. appliances. Master suite w/ trey ceiling & WIC, private bath w/ dual vanities, tub & Sep shower, Add 2 BR's w/ Hall BA, Laundry & Loft on the second floor. Beautiful view of the pond and tree line!