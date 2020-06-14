Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Morrisville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,159
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
408 Courthouse Drive
408 Courthouse Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
408 Courthouse Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful End Unit 3 BR, 3 BA 2-Car Garage Townhome w/Guest Suite on Main Level in Town Hall Commons, Morrisville! Available in July 15! - Features lots of natural light, open floorplan w/wood flooring, and a

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2412 Historic Cir
2412 Historic Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
Available 07/06/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Morrisville - Property Id: 293412 Town house with Great amenities. Open floor plan. Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood throughout the first floor. Bright second floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Shadow Mountain Lane
109 Shadow Mountain Lane, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Bright & airy home in Morrisville! All formal areas + 4 large bedrooms & 2 car garage. Granite countertops and tile flooring in kitchen, open to family room with fireplace. Family, dining, living room updated with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
154 Brentfield Loop
154 Brentfield Loop, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1440 sqft
Home opens to a vaulted Living room, ceiling fan with gas log fire place. Eat in kitchen with all appliances opens with slider doors to back patio. 1st floor master bedroom, master bath garden tub/separate shower/dual vanity.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
120 Durants Neck Lane
120 Durants Neck Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Great town home close to RTP, 540/40, RDU. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining, and kitchen. Granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,and huge pantry in kitchen. Large living space! The master en-suite has separate shower &garden tub.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
421 Ruby Walk Drive
421 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1930 sqft
Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Backs to water for great view & privacy! 1st floor office could be a Bedroom. Bamboo wood flooring. Corner FP/ open kitchen to dining & family. Deck off main living level. Vaulted bedrooms on3rd floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
103 Meeting Hall Dr
103 Meeting Hall Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 garage Cluster Home w/tons of upgrades! Huge kitchen:solid surface counters, 42' Maple cabs, tile & stainless appliances! Sunny dining area! Office on main floor! Beautiful wood floors, 2-story foyer,Master Suite: Bedrooms w/ WICs,Close

1 of 1

Last updated June 6 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
108 Berrydowns Drive
108 Berrydowns Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
108 Berrydowns Drive Available 07/15/19 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home! - A spacious property with hardwood floors & new paint through the 1st floor! Large Kitchen & Dining. Ample living room, open design.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
73 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1064 Kingston Grove Dr
1064 Kingston Grove Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2150 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse available in desirable Preston neighborhood of Cary. First floor has an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
611 Berry Chase Way
611 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2261 sqft
Welcome to multi-story living. A bedroom on the main story and a garage makes bit comfortable to have that extra little space. Kitchen has 42" large cabinets with hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 116

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
61 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Morrisville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Morrisville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

