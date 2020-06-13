Apartment List
137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC

Finding an apartment in Morrisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
21 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
20 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
27 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,159
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
408 Courthouse Drive
408 Courthouse Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
408 Courthouse Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful End Unit 3 BR, 3 BA 2-Car Garage Townhome w/Guest Suite on Main Level in Town Hall Commons, Morrisville! Available in July 15! - Features lots of natural light, open floorplan w/wood flooring, and a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Raphael Place
112 Raphael Pl, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2060 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous 3 BED 2.5 BA pet-friendly home in RTP! Available NOW! - Gorgeous new construction in the Sterling Park neighborhood conveniently located in RTP.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
104 Orianna Drive
104 Orianna Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3169 sqft
Available now! Pets nego w/fee & size limit. Beautiful Victorian 4bdr/4.5 ba home with HW floors in living area & fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal living/dining. Lofted family room that centers around gas FP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
508 Misty Groves Circle
508 Misty Groves Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2152 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/pet fee. Fantastic 3bdr/2.5ba TH w/bonus. Freshly painted and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Two sided gas FP separating family room and dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
309 Downing Glen Drive
309 Downing Glen Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Wow home in a wow location. Upgraded, updated and move in ready. Hardwoods up and down. Graciously sized living spaces. Sunny, bright living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room with wall of windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
502 Huntington Park Drive
502 Huntington Park Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED- LIKE NEW!! LOCATION! CLOSE TO RTP! Updated 2BR, 1BA RANCH STYLE townhouse! New Kitchen cabinets, GRANITE, SS appliances, tile backsplash. Kitchen Island. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring through out home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
421 Ruby Walk Drive
421 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1930 sqft
Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Backs to water for great view & privacy! 1st floor office could be a Bedroom. Bamboo wood flooring. Corner FP/ open kitchen to dining & family. Deck off main living level. Vaulted bedrooms on3rd floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
103 Meeting Hall Dr
103 Meeting Hall Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 garage Cluster Home w/tons of upgrades! Huge kitchen:solid surface counters, 42' Maple cabs, tile & stainless appliances! Sunny dining area! Office on main floor! Beautiful wood floors, 2-story foyer,Master Suite: Bedrooms w/ WICs,Close

1 of 1

Last updated June 6 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
108 Berrydowns Drive
108 Berrydowns Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
108 Berrydowns Drive Available 07/15/19 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home! - A spacious property with hardwood floors & new paint through the 1st floor! Large Kitchen & Dining. Ample living room, open design.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Morrisville, NC

Finding an apartment in Morrisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

