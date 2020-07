Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit gym parking pool table putting green bbq/grill key fob access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Far from ordinary. A split second from amazing. District Lofts is a complete upscale lifestyle on both sides of your doorway. Inside you'll enjoy all the posh features, little luxuries and modern touches of the finest loft-style dwellings anywhere. A space to call your own. A place to find your center. And just outside your door, you'll discover you truly are at the heart of it all. Surrounded by a world of contemporary tastes, chic shopping, and activities galore - all of it conceived, designed and custom-tailored with you in mind.