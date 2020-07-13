All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Century Park Place

Open Now until 6pm
4531 Langdon Dr · (919) 289-8392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look & Lease $99 app/admin if leased within 48 hours of the tour.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Savings on Upfront Fees! Must apply within 48 hours of touring, contact our Leasing Office for more information!
Location

4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-305 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 06-105 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 05-302 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,162

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-206 · Avail. now

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 04-202 · Avail. now

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 10-103 · Avail. now

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-108 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come home to Century Park Place Apartments, where unforgettable luxuries await. Blending impeccable designs, lavish amenities, and a thoughtfully placed technology package, our apartments in Morrisville, NC, offer a lifestyle brimming with comfort. With a premier location in the heart of the Research Triangle Park, our community is here for your enjoyment. Pets welcome, too!

Splurge-worthy conveniences have never been so easy to indulge in. A saltwater swimming pool with tanning ledge, an entertainment pavilion with a gourmet kitchen, and an outdoor fireplace with a flat screen TV are some of the first things you notice when you visit our Morrisville apartments. Fellow residents are eager to swap stories in the spacious lounge with pub seating, billiards table, and complimentary Starbucks coffee. You’ll want to cancel your gym membership when you check out our club-quality fitness center. It comes with Nautilus style equipment, a CrossFit tower, aerobic gear with free weights, as well

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Park Place have any available units?
Century Park Place has 18 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Park Place have?
Some of Century Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Century Park Place is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease $99 app/admin if leased within 48 hours of the tour.
Is Century Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Century Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Century Park Place offers parking.
Does Century Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Century Park Place has a pool.
Does Century Park Place have accessible units?
Yes, Century Park Place has accessible units.
Does Century Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Park Place has units with dishwashers.
