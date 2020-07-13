Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga cats allowed accessible on-site laundry cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Come home to Century Park Place Apartments, where unforgettable luxuries await. Blending impeccable designs, lavish amenities, and a thoughtfully placed technology package, our apartments in Morrisville, NC, offer a lifestyle brimming with comfort. With a premier location in the heart of the Research Triangle Park, our community is here for your enjoyment. Pets welcome, too!



Splurge-worthy conveniences have never been so easy to indulge in. A saltwater swimming pool with tanning ledge, an entertainment pavilion with a gourmet kitchen, and an outdoor fireplace with a flat screen TV are some of the first things you notice when you visit our Morrisville apartments. Fellow residents are eager to swap stories in the spacious lounge with pub seating, billiards table, and complimentary Starbucks coffee. You’ll want to cancel your gym membership when you check out our club-quality fitness center. It comes with Nautilus style equipment, a CrossFit tower, aerobic gear with free weights, as well