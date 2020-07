Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving trash valet cats allowed cc payments e-payments

Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, ceiling fans, ceramic tile entries and kitchen/bath accents in select homes, and washer/dryer connections in every home. Attached and detached garages and storage available! Outstanding community amenities include a resort-style pool and sundeck with Wi-Fi, 24-hr. cardio/strength training fitness center, car care center, paved walking trail, picnic/grilling areas, playground, and dog park! COMING SOON: NEW & IMPROVED Media/Wi-Fi Lounge/Business Center with Mac/PCs and Wireless Printing; NEW Summerhouse and Fire Pit! Note: Prices are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.