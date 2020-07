Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub package receiving pet friendly volleyball court accessible pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

The Waterford apartment homes are ideally located in the heart of the Triangle's fastest growing and most desirable areas. Each thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment home is pet friendly and filled with the details that make your apartment, your home. The Waterford is conveniently located in Morrisville along I-40 and I-540 which allows easy access to Raleigh, Durham and Cary. The Waterford is less than 1/2 mile from the Historic Town Center of Morrisville where residents enjoy an neighborhood known for its outstanding schools, great park systems and commitment to maintaining a small town charm in the center of one of the most vibrant areas in North Carolina.



We have a brand new sport court at The Waterford! Complete with a brand new artificial turf, you can play cricket, badminton, volleyball and more!