Apartment List
/
NC
/
morrisville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

231 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
36 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
508 Misty Groves Circle
508 Misty Groves Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2152 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/pet fee. Fantastic 3bdr/2.5ba TH w/bonus. Freshly painted and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Two sided gas FP separating family room and dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
124 Trumbell Circle
124 Trumbell Circle, Morrisville, NC
Spacious home in a very convenient location. All formals. First floor all hardwoods now. Eat-in kitchen w/ spacious cabinets & bay window. Formal dining room w/ trey ceiling. Large family room w/ lots of windows & fireplace. 2-story entry foyer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Courthouse Drive
408 Courthouse Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
408 Courthouse Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful End Unit 3 BR, 3 BA 2-Car Garage Townhome w/Guest Suite on Main Level in Town Hall Commons, Morrisville! Available in July 15! - Features lots of natural light, open floorplan w/wood flooring, and a

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Paddy Lane
200 Paddy Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Townes at Weston - Property Id: 72880 Fresh Paint and new Carpet (on the way). Come home to suburban living. End-unit home with spacious front & back yard with 2-car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 Historic Cir
2412 Historic Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
Available 07/06/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Morrisville - Property Id: 293412 Town house with Great amenities. Open floor plan. Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood throughout the first floor. Bright second floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Raphael Place
112 Raphael Pl, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2060 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous 3 BED 2.5 BA pet-friendly home in RTP! Available NOW! - Gorgeous new construction in the Sterling Park neighborhood conveniently located in RTP.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
207 Crescendo Drive
207 Crescendo Drive, Morrisville, NC
Beautiful 4 bedroom located in Breckenridge with 4 large bedrooms and 2. 5 baths . Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor open to family room with gas fireplace. Two story foyer with marble tile.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
309 Downing Glen Drive
309 Downing Glen Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Wow home in a wow location. Upgraded, updated and move in ready. Hardwoods up and down. Graciously sized living spaces. Sunny, bright living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room with wall of windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2009 Corwith Drive
2009 Corwith Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1776 sqft
Great Floor Plan with 2 car garage. Must see! Walking distance to McCrimmon Shopping Center,neighborhood community pool, excellent schools! Convenient to RTP, airport, 40 and 540.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
109 Shadow Mountain Lane
109 Shadow Mountain Lane, Morrisville, NC
Bright & airy home in Morrisville! All formal areas + 4 large bedrooms & 2 car garage. Granite countertops and tile flooring in kitchen, open to family room with fireplace. Family, dining, living room updated with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
205 Canyon Lake Circle
205 Canyon Lake Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1383 sqft
Beatiful town house in breckenridge with bright open floor plan. Private patio in back, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master with a cathedral ceiling with fan & large walk-in closet. Short walk to community pool, tennis court & playground.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
207 Mannington Drive
207 Mannington Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom end-unit cluster home with 1st floor master. Lovely landscaping with fenced patio and tons of interior updates. Living room has vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite and stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2221 Kirkhaven Road
2221 Kirkhaven Road, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare fully finished basement huge townhome, Close to RTP, hwys and shopping. Large rooms,hdwd t/o 1st flr, granite, s/s appls, gas range, tray ceiling, lots of extras like upgraded cabs, tile bath flrs, great neighborhood w/pool, great schools.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
154 Brentfield Loop
154 Brentfield Loop, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1440 sqft
Home opens to a vaulted Living room, ceiling fan with gas log fire place. Eat in kitchen with all appliances opens with slider doors to back patio. 1st floor master bedroom, master bath garden tub/separate shower/dual vanity.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2127 Junewood Lane
2127 Junewood Lane, Morrisville, NC
Finished basement townhome in great community that's min to RTP. Bright and sunny, hardwoods throughout 1st floor. Family w/gas fireplace, breakfast nook, kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
120 Durants Neck Lane
120 Durants Neck Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Great town home close to RTP, 540/40, RDU. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining, and kitchen. Granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,and huge pantry in kitchen. Large living space! The master en-suite has separate shower &garden tub.

June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Morrisville rents declined slightly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,190 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,388 for a two-bedroom. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Morrisville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased moderately in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,388 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Morrisville.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Morrisville 1 BedroomsMorrisville 2 BedroomsMorrisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorrisville 3 BedroomsMorrisville Accessible ApartmentsMorrisville Apartments under $1,000Morrisville Apartments under $1,100
    Morrisville Apartments under $900Morrisville Apartments with BalconyMorrisville Apartments with GarageMorrisville Apartments with GymMorrisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorrisville Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Morrisville Apartments with ParkingMorrisville Apartments with PoolMorrisville Apartments with Washer-DryerMorrisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMorrisville Furnished ApartmentsMorrisville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
    Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
    Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    North Carolina State University at Raleigh