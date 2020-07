Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access key fob access yoga dog grooming area e-payments game room

Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC.



Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, I-540 and I-40, traveling has never been easier whether you are commuting for work or for play.



The beauty is in the details. From our expansive amenities like our resort-style pool to our beautiful open floor plans with chef-inspired kitchens, Residences at Shiloh Crossing is the perfect backdrop to entertain friends and family in a home that you can't help but show off.



Discover the beauty of home at Residences at Shiloh Crossing.