106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC

20 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
25 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1054 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
21 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1254 sqft
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
15 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
36 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1290 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1253 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
22 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1294 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
28 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
502 Huntington Park Drive
502 Huntington Park Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
LOCATION! CLOSE TO RTP! Updated 2BR, 1BA RANCH STYLE townhouse! New Kitchen cabinets, GRANITE, SS appliances, tile backsplash. Kitchen Island. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring through out home.

1 Unit Available
421 Ruby Walk Drive
421 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1930 sqft
Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Backs to water for great view & privacy! 1st floor office could be a Bedroom. Bamboo wood flooring. Corner FP/ open kitchen to dining & family. Deck off main living level. Vaulted bedrooms on3rd floor.

1 Unit Available
1513 Kudrow Lane
1513 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
AMAZING VIEW OVERLOOKING PRESTONWOOD GOLF COURSE. Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo with all MAIN FLOOR living. Tons of natural light and windows!Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Preston
21 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1072 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
24 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
74 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.

1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.

1 Unit Available
111 Killam Ct., Unit 2C
111 Killam Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
111 Killam Ct.

1 Unit Available
2010 Freeport Drive
2010 Freeport Drive, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1596 sqft
Beautifully maintained end unit townhome featuring 2 beds, 2.5 baths and a loft bonus room with lots of sunlight and hardwoods. All appliances included. Pool, tennis, playground, clubhouse and walking trails.

1 Unit Available
373 Avett Drive
373 Avett Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1375 sqft
Townhome in heart of RTP @ Davis Park. Hardwoods throughout living areas, kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances, 42" cabinets, ceramic tile. Each bedroom has en suite full bath.

Morrisville rents declined slightly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,190 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,388 for a two-bedroom. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Morrisville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased moderately in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,388 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Morrisville.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

