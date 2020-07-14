All apartments in Morrisville
Find more places like The Bristol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

The Bristol

Open Now until 6pm
3016 Bristol Creek Dr · (833) 766-5434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3016212 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3032307 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3032T10 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 3000411 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

Unit 3012307 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1251 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3016301 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bristol.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
courtyard
game room
pool table
yoga
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village. Our community features a 24-hour clubhouse with cardio/strength fitness center, business center, media/game lounges with Wi-Fi, Starbucks coffee bar, and more! Step outside to enjoy our refreshing saltwater pool, cabana/grilling areas, and dog park! Luxurious amenities found in each home include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, energy star appliances, wood plank style floors, and so much more! With the best shopping, cuisine, and nightlife just outside your door, your new home at The Bristol is near everything, including perfection! Reserve your home TODAY! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $200 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Detached garage $125-$165/month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $10-$40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bristol have any available units?
The Bristol has 7 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bristol have?
Some of The Bristol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bristol currently offering any rent specials?
The Bristol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bristol pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bristol is pet friendly.
Does The Bristol offer parking?
Yes, The Bristol offers parking.
Does The Bristol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bristol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bristol have a pool?
Yes, The Bristol has a pool.
Does The Bristol have accessible units?
Yes, The Bristol has accessible units.
Does The Bristol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bristol has units with dishwashers.
