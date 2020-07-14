Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access online portal package receiving trash valet cats allowed courtyard game room pool table yoga

Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village. Our community features a 24-hour clubhouse with cardio/strength fitness center, business center, media/game lounges with Wi-Fi, Starbucks coffee bar, and more! Step outside to enjoy our refreshing saltwater pool, cabana/grilling areas, and dog park! Luxurious amenities found in each home include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, energy star appliances, wood plank style floors, and so much more! With the best shopping, cuisine, and nightlife just outside your door, your new home at The Bristol is near everything, including perfection! Reserve your home TODAY! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.