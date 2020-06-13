Apartment List
79 Accessible Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC

21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
24 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
14 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
50 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
74 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
Results within 5 miles of Morrisville
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets. Enjoy a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center with sauna, and Olympic-sized swimming pool on site. Near Research Triangle Park. Close to I-540.
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
40 Units Available
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1139 sqft
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone.
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
12 Units Available
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1290 sqft
Great location, close to Carolina State and Shaw University. Community is pet-friendly and has 24-hour maintenance, grill, pool and walking trail. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
7 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
18 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1524 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
15 Units Available
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, private entrances and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to Durham Freeway and I-40.
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.

June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Morrisville rents declined slightly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,190 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,388 for a two-bedroom. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Morrisville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased moderately in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,388 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Morrisville.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

