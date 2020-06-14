Apartment List
190 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with garage

Morrisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1416 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
34 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
701 Sutter Gate Lane
701 Sutter Gate Lane, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1920 sqft
Words cannot do this townhome justice! Nestled in Breckenridge & conveniently located close to RTP/RDU, I-540, Cary & more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1504 Alemany Street
1504 Alemany Street, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1850 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! Walk to all your fav shops & restrants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
408 Courthouse Drive
408 Courthouse Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
408 Courthouse Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful End Unit 3 BR, 3 BA 2-Car Garage Townhome w/Guest Suite on Main Level in Town Hall Commons, Morrisville! Available in July 15! - Features lots of natural light, open floorplan w/wood flooring, and a

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 Paddy Lane
200 Paddy Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Townes at Weston - Property Id: 72880 Fresh Paint and new Carpet (on the way). Come home to suburban living. End-unit home with spacious front & back yard with 2-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Raphael Place
112 Raphael Pl, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2060 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Gorgeous 3 BED 2.5 BA pet-friendly home in RTP! Available NOW! - Gorgeous new construction in the Sterling Park neighborhood conveniently located in RTP.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Orianna Drive
104 Orianna Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3169 sqft
Available now! Pets nego w/fee & size limit. Beautiful Victorian 4bdr/4.5 ba home with HW floors in living area & fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal living/dining. Lofted family room that centers around gas FP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
508 Misty Groves Circle
508 Misty Groves Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2152 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/pet fee. Fantastic 3bdr/2.5ba TH w/bonus. Freshly painted and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Two sided gas FP separating family room and dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
124 Trumbell Circle
124 Trumbell Circle, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
Spacious home in a very convenient location. All formals. First floor all hardwoods now. Eat-in kitchen w/ spacious cabinets & bay window. Formal dining room w/ trey ceiling. Large family room w/ lots of windows & fireplace. 2-story entry foyer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
207 Crescendo Drive
207 Crescendo Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2670 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom located in Breckenridge with 4 large bedrooms and 2. 5 baths . Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor open to family room with gas fireplace. Two story foyer with marble tile.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
309 Downing Glen Drive
309 Downing Glen Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Wow home in a wow location. Upgraded, updated and move in ready. Hardwoods up and down. Graciously sized living spaces. Sunny, bright living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room with wall of windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2009 Corwith Drive
2009 Corwith Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1776 sqft
Great Floor Plan with 2 car garage. Must see! Walking distance to McCrimmon Shopping Center,neighborhood community pool, excellent schools! Convenient to RTP, airport, 40 and 540.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
109 Shadow Mountain Lane
109 Shadow Mountain Lane, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
Bright & airy home in Morrisville! All formal areas + 4 large bedrooms & 2 car garage. Granite countertops and tile flooring in kitchen, open to family room with fireplace. Family, dining, living room updated with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
207 Mannington Drive
207 Mannington Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom end-unit cluster home with 1st floor master. Lovely landscaping with fenced patio and tons of interior updates. Living room has vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite and stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2221 Kirkhaven Road
2221 Kirkhaven Road, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
Rare fully finished basement huge townhome, Close to RTP, hwys and shopping. Large rooms,hdwd t/o 1st flr, granite, s/s appls, gas range, tray ceiling, lots of extras like upgraded cabs, tile bath flrs, great neighborhood w/pool, great schools.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
154 Brentfield Loop
154 Brentfield Loop, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1440 sqft
Home opens to a vaulted Living room, ceiling fan with gas log fire place. Eat in kitchen with all appliances opens with slider doors to back patio. 1st floor master bedroom, master bath garden tub/separate shower/dual vanity.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Morrisville, NC

Morrisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

