Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

193 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Morrisville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$938
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
34 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,159
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 Historic Cir
2412 Historic Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
Available 07/06/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Morrisville - Property Id: 293412 Town house with Great amenities. Open floor plan. Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood throughout the first floor. Bright second floor.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2973 Historic Circle
2973 Historic Circle, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
For rent, NW facing single family home , the Russell plan, a great 4 BR, 3 Ba home in Kitts Creek, Morrisville's most desirable community. 2nd floor master suite, 1st floor guest suite.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,044
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
73 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,075
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1261 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2018 Rapid Falls Road
2018 Rapid Falls Road, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1679 sqft
Breathtaking End-Unit Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Morrisville
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Camden Asbury Village
841 Handsworth Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1372 sqft
Minutes from I-40. Apartments have modern features, including lots of storage, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Built-in desks and bookshelves. On-site pool, hot tub, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
2080 sqft
This luxurious, green community features a yoga studio, golf room, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Prestonwood Country Club and various shopping and dining options nearby.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Morrisville, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Morrisville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

