Apartment List
/
NC
/
morrisville
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

212 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with pool

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
28 Units Available
Broadstone Trailside
5860 McCrimmon Pkwy, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1669 sqft
Where does the trail lead? It leads to your Morrisville life of inspiring styles, liberated spaces, and tranquil reprieves.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
22 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
30 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$917
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,352
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1631 sqft
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
71 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,174
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
509 Ruby Walk Drive
509 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1964 sqft
This home offers lake view with plenty of privacy. This popular community offers, pool, tennis, waking trail, and great view. Floor plan with office on 1st floor, bright kitchen with two master bedrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
104 Cypress Mill Road
104 Cypress Mill Road, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3445 sqft
Amazing home with over 3400 finished square feet in Breckenridge 5 bedrooms/3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
604 Garden Square Lane
604 Garden Square Ln, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2697 sqft
NCG Real Estate, LLC is proud to present this pet-free home in the heart of Morrisville. This stylish home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a third story loft and a two car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
506 Canyon Lake Cir
506 Canyon Lake Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1386 sqft
Great location in Morrisville at Terrace at Breckenridge. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/center island.Stainless steel appliances with a double oven and granite countertops. Custom sliders overlooking large patio and view of creek/pond.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Falcon Ridge Lane
1204 Falcon Ridge Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1635 sqft
Excellent RTP Location! Open floorplan featuring Hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen,& dining area. Kitchen w GRANITE counter tops, tile back-splash, stainless apps.and PANTRY. Spacious master w walk-in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Rose Drive
208 Liberty Rose Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2447 sqft
Available Aug 1st Executive home with very open bright floor plan .Kitchen features Stainless steel Appliances and Breakfast nook.1st floor bedroom with full bath off.Large master up and 2 other good sized bedrooms.Large deck off back.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
104 Orianna Drive
104 Orianna Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3169 sqft
Available now! Pets nego w/fee & size limit. Beautiful Victorian 4bdr/4.5 ba home with HW floors in living area & fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal living/dining. Lofted family room that centers around gas FP.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
103 Priestly Court
103 Priestly Court, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2414 sqft
Great SF-House w/ 4 BR+2.5 BA+Office & 2-car garage in Breckenridge/ Morrisville. Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/40, Nearby shopping & restaurants. Great schools.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1536 Alemany Street
1536 Alemany Street, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
Luxury END Unit Townhouse w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout the main floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
206 Corsair Drive
206 Corsair Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2500 sqft
Spacious home in Breckenridge. Brand new LVP throughout 1st floor. Family w/fireplace, all formal areas. Large kitchen w/ white cabinets and breakfast nook.Brand new carpet on 2nd Floor.Upstairs has 4 generous sized bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
317 Downing Glen Drive
317 Downing Glen Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1533 sqft
Lovely home with 3 bedroom 2.5 baths and 1 car garage, family room, separate dining, Eat-in kitchen with a pantry. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two closet (walk-in closet and wall-closet).

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2722 Kudrow Lane
2722 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1258 sqft
Beautiful condo overlooking Morrisville Greenway and adjacent to Prestonwood Golf Course. Open floor plan with tile and hardwood laminate throughout. Master with private bath and custom walk in closet. Loads of natural light. W/D included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1524 Alemany Street
1524 Alemany Street, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Luxury Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2 Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Great school! Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout main floor.

July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Morrisville rents declined significantly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Morrisville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased marginally in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Morrisville 1 BedroomsMorrisville 2 BedroomsMorrisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorrisville 3 BedroomsMorrisville Accessible ApartmentsMorrisville Apartments under $1,000Morrisville Apartments under $1,100
    Morrisville Apartments with BalconyMorrisville Apartments with GarageMorrisville Apartments with GymMorrisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorrisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMorrisville Apartments with Parking
    Morrisville Apartments with PoolMorrisville Apartments with Washer-DryerMorrisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMorrisville Furnished ApartmentsMorrisville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
    Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
    Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    North Carolina State University at Raleigh