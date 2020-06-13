Apartment List
/
NC
/
morrisville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$938
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
36 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1350 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
28 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,159
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
104 Orianna Drive
104 Orianna Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3169 sqft
Available now! Pets nego w/fee & size limit. Beautiful Victorian 4bdr/4.5 ba home with HW floors in living area & fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal living/dining. Lofted family room that centers around gas FP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
508 Misty Groves Circle
508 Misty Groves Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2152 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/pet fee. Fantastic 3bdr/2.5ba TH w/bonus. Freshly painted and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Two sided gas FP separating family room and dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
124 Trumbell Circle
124 Trumbell Circle, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
Spacious home in a very convenient location. All formals. First floor all hardwoods now. Eat-in kitchen w/ spacious cabinets & bay window. Formal dining room w/ trey ceiling. Large family room w/ lots of windows & fireplace. 2-story entry foyer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Courthouse Drive
408 Courthouse Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1568 sqft
408 Courthouse Drive Available 07/15/20 Beautiful End Unit 3 BR, 3 BA 2-Car Garage Townhome w/Guest Suite on Main Level in Town Hall Commons, Morrisville! Available in July 15! - Features lots of natural light, open floorplan w/wood flooring, and a

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
309 Downing Glen Drive
309 Downing Glen Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Wow home in a wow location. Upgraded, updated and move in ready. Hardwoods up and down. Graciously sized living spaces. Sunny, bright living room with gas fireplace. Spacious dining room with wall of windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
502 Huntington Park Drive
502 Huntington Park Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED- LIKE NEW!! LOCATION! CLOSE TO RTP! Updated 2BR, 1BA RANCH STYLE townhouse! New Kitchen cabinets, GRANITE, SS appliances, tile backsplash. Kitchen Island. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring through out home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
205 Canyon Lake Circle
205 Canyon Lake Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1383 sqft
Beatiful town house in breckenridge with bright open floor plan. Private patio in back, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master with a cathedral ceiling with fan & large walk-in closet. Short walk to community pool, tennis court & playground.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
207 Mannington Drive
207 Mannington Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom end-unit cluster home with 1st floor master. Lovely landscaping with fenced patio and tons of interior updates. Living room has vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite and stainless appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
154 Brentfield Loop
154 Brentfield Loop, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1440 sqft
Home opens to a vaulted Living room, ceiling fan with gas log fire place. Eat in kitchen with all appliances opens with slider doors to back patio. 1st floor master bedroom, master bath garden tub/separate shower/dual vanity.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
421 Ruby Walk Drive
421 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1930 sqft
Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Backs to water for great view & privacy! 1st floor office could be a Bedroom. Bamboo wood flooring. Corner FP/ open kitchen to dining & family. Deck off main living level. Vaulted bedrooms on3rd floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1516 Hopedale Drive
1516 Hopedale Dr, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1866 sqft
Welcome Home!! Brand NEW TOWNHOUSE with 2 car garage,open floor plan with a spacious FR that flows into the kitchen, dining area and screened porch. Large kitchen includes white cabinets, SS appliances, and a luxurious granite finished island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
212 Tylerway Lane
212 Tylerway Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1375 sqft
Great Morrisville location! Cozy family room with fireplace. Smooth 9' ceilings and ceiling fans. Kitchen w/ maple cabinets and Dining area. Laminate flooring on 1st floor. Private backyard w/ patio and storage area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Morrisville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morrisville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Morrisville 1 BedroomsMorrisville 2 BedroomsMorrisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorrisville 3 BedroomsMorrisville Accessible ApartmentsMorrisville Apartments under $1,000Morrisville Apartments under $1,100
Morrisville Apartments under $900Morrisville Apartments with BalconyMorrisville Apartments with GarageMorrisville Apartments with GymMorrisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorrisville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Morrisville Apartments with ParkingMorrisville Apartments with PoolMorrisville Apartments with Washer-DryerMorrisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMorrisville Furnished ApartmentsMorrisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh