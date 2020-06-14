175 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
803 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
857 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Reserve at Arringdon
5710 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Come and live a life in paradise at our Reserve at Arringdon apartments located in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
905 sqft
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
33 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
886 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
21 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
913 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
916 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
20 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
27 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
762 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
872 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
803 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
850 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Preston
19 Units Available
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
774 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
73 Units Available
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
831 sqft
Designed with comfort, function, and style in mind, Trilogy Cary offers a variety of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Adara Alexander Place
7610 Aura Loop, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,181
820 sqft
Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
830 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$931
882 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
676 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Brier Creek
10022 Meadow Chase Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
890 sqft
Ready for luxury living? Your dream home is here at Waterstone at Brier Creek, located in exciting Raleigh, NC.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
35 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
850 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.

June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Morrisville rents declined slightly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,190 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,388 for a two-bedroom. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Morrisville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased moderately in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,388 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Morrisville.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

