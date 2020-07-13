Apartment List
231 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morrisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
22 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
30 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
WaterWalk Raleigh
1012 Lower Shiloh Way, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Find your new home today at WaterWalk Raleigh RTP! Settle into one of our beautiful furnished or unfurnished one, two, or three bedroom all-inclusive apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1631 sqft
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Begen St
217 Begen Street, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2678 sqft
Spacious open floor plan! Dual walk-in closets! Garden tub! Granite countertops! Garage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story house with a two-car garage. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
509 Ruby Walk Drive
509 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1964 sqft
This home offers lake view with plenty of privacy. This popular community offers, pool, tennis, waking trail, and great view. Floor plan with office on 1st floor, bright kitchen with two master bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1112 Kudrow Ln
1112 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
This completely renovated first floor end unit luxury condo overlooks the Prestonwood Golf Course and is available for immediate occupancy; who could want for more? The only thing more impressive than the million dollar views is the fact that this

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Garden Square Lane
604 Garden Square Ln, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2697 sqft
NCG Real Estate, LLC is proud to present this pet-free home in the heart of Morrisville. This stylish home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a third story loft and a two car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Kathleen Court
137 Kathleen Court, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1692 sqft
137 Kathleen Court Available 09/07/20 Beautiful 3 BR Townhome @ Townes at Weston, Morrisville. Available in September.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
417 Durants Neck Lane
417 Durants Neck Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1920 sqft
Beautiful Town Home end unit. Hardwood on entire first floor. Open floor plan gives you natural light in the living room and Dining area. Upgraded Kitchen with tile backsplash, Gas Stove, granite countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1204 Falcon Ridge Lane
1204 Falcon Ridge Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1635 sqft
Excellent RTP Location! Open floorplan featuring Hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen,& dining area. Kitchen w GRANITE counter tops, tile back-splash, stainless apps.and PANTRY. Spacious master w walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1017 Oatney Ridge Lane
1017 Oatney Ridge Lane, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2252 sqft
Kitts Creek! Graciously sized and appointed living spaces with hardwood flooring, a kitchen that says wow and custom blinds through out. Open floor plan with gas fireplace in family room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Rose Drive
208 Liberty Rose Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2447 sqft
Available Aug 1st Executive home with very open bright floor plan .Kitchen features Stainless steel Appliances and Breakfast nook.1st floor bedroom with full bath off.Large master up and 2 other good sized bedrooms.Large deck off back.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
104 Orianna Drive
104 Orianna Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3169 sqft
Available now! Pets nego w/fee & size limit. Beautiful Victorian 4bdr/4.5 ba home with HW floors in living area & fresh neutral paint throughout. Formal living/dining. Lofted family room that centers around gas FP.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
103 Priestly Court
103 Priestly Court, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2414 sqft
Great SF-House w/ 4 BR+2.5 BA+Office & 2-car garage in Breckenridge/ Morrisville. Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/40, Nearby shopping & restaurants. Great schools.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1536 Alemany Street
1536 Alemany Street, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1852 sqft
Luxury END Unit Townhouse w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-Car garage, Close to RTP, Easy access to I-540/55/40. Minutes walking distance to favorite shops, restaurant & community park. Hardwood throughout the main floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
206 Corsair Drive
206 Corsair Drive, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2500 sqft
Spacious home in Breckenridge. Brand new LVP throughout 1st floor. Family w/fireplace, all formal areas. Large kitchen w/ white cabinets and breakfast nook.Brand new carpet on 2nd Floor.Upstairs has 4 generous sized bedrooms.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Morrisville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Morrisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

