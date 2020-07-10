Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
The Bristol
3016 Bristol Creek Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Morrisville and bordering Cary, The Bristol is a new luxury community located in one of Raleigh’s most distinct urban and walkable neighborhoods, Park West Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Bexley Park
100 Summer Sky Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley Park! Our prime location at Research Triangle Park in Morrisville, along with our fantastic amenities, is exactly what you have been looking for! Our homes feature fully-appointed kitchens; nine-foot ceilings with crown
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
25 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
31 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
WaterWalk Raleigh
1012 Lower Shiloh Way, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Find your new home today at WaterWalk Raleigh RTP! Settle into one of our beautiful furnished or unfurnished one, two, or three bedroom all-inclusive apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Crosstimbers Apartment Homes
900 Golden Horseshoe Cir, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1417 sqft
With recently updated bathroom and kitchen cabinets, these apartments offer convenient access to the RDU International Airport and the nearby Highway 54. Amenities include swimming pool, picnic areas and outdoor dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
13 Units Available
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1938 sqft
A WALKABLE LIFESTYLE. STYLISH LOFT LIVING. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE TRIANGLE.\nVisit Grace Park and you will see why we are the area's premier urban-style village.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
71 Units Available
Residences at Shiloh Crossing
3000 Dominion Ridge Cir, Morrisville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,174
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1126 sqft
Residences at Shiloh Crossing is a vibrant apartment community with modern conveniences and beautiful interiors centrally located in Morrisville, NC. Our community is minutes from Morrisville’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
217 Begen St
217 Begen Street, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2678 sqft
Spacious open floor plan! Dual walk-in closets! Garden tub! Granite countertops! Garage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story house with a two-car garage. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
104 Cypress Mill Road
104 Cypress Mill Road, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3445 sqft
Amazing home with over 3400 finished square feet in Breckenridge 5 bedrooms/3.

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1112 Kudrow Ln
1112 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
This completely renovated first floor end unit luxury condo overlooks the Prestonwood Golf Course and is available for immediate occupancy; who could want for more? The only thing more impressive than the million dollar views is the fact that this

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
506 Canyon Lake Cir
506 Canyon Lake Circle, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1386 sqft
Great location in Morrisville at Terrace at Breckenridge. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/center island.Stainless steel appliances with a double oven and granite countertops. Custom sliders overlooking large patio and view of creek/pond.

1 of 30

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
2222 Kirkhaven Road
2222 Kirkhaven Road, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2350 sqft
Best location in Morrisville. Luxury 3 or 4 bed room, main floor office, 2 garage, town home! Almost like a S/F home with spacious yard! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Tile in master bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Corwith Drive
1212 Corwith Drive, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1749 sqft
End Unit townhome w/ 3 bedrooms & 2 car garage in great location & schools! Walk to shopping & restaurants! Close to I-540, I-40, RTP, RDU! Kitchen with pantry, gas range, microwave & side-by-side refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
109 Durston Loop
109 Durston Loop, Morrisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1660 sqft
Ready for Immediate Move in! Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Back yard fence for privacy! Formal Dining, open kitchen to break fast & family. Gas Fireplace,Ceiling fans,Hardwood throughout the first floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
222 Begen Street
222 Begen Street, Morrisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2374 sqft
Available for September 4th Move-In: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Morrisville. Backyard Fenced In with Screen Porch, Landscaping Included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
46 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1365 sqft
This pet-friendly property has a dog park, picnic areas, a swimming pool and resident lounge. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Located near Preston Corners Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
316 New Milford Road
316 New Millford Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2543 sqft
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home - Experience an unparalleled level of luxury in this extraordinary two story property conveniently located in the heart of Cary.

July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Morrisville rents declined significantly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,185 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Morrisville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased marginally in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

