Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:46 AM

209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive

209 Colonial Dr · (714) 878-2547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Colonial Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,000 Down and $695/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Must be looking to build some sweat equity. Give us a call today at 714/878-2547 for more details. 209 Colonial Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Contact Kathie at (714) 878-2547 with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit.
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.

Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,000 Down (NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Please inquire for details) and $695/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Must be looking to build some sweat equity. Give us a call today at 714/878-2547 for more details. 209 Colonial Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Contact Kathie at (714) 878-2547 with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com

Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.
Utilities and Maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive have any available units?
209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Colonial Drive - 209 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
