All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like Cottages on Elm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
Cottages on Elm
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Cottages on Elm

1000 Elm St · (910) 294-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H1034A · Avail. Sep 14

$635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit H1065B · Avail. Aug 7

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit R2020B · Avail. Oct 7

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit W0914A · Avail. Sep 9

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottages on Elm.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
internet access
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville. Our cozy garden apartment homes are uniquely designed and affordably priced. Our charming neighborhood setting, craftsman style finishes, community spirit, abundant green spaces & tree lined streets will make you excited to call the Cottages your new home - Come see us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Private Driveways: Included in select lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottages on Elm have any available units?
Cottages on Elm has 7 units available starting at $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottages on Elm have?
Some of Cottages on Elm's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottages on Elm currently offering any rent specials?
Cottages on Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottages on Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottages on Elm is pet friendly.
Does Cottages on Elm offer parking?
Yes, Cottages on Elm offers parking.
Does Cottages on Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottages on Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottages on Elm have a pool?
No, Cottages on Elm does not have a pool.
Does Cottages on Elm have accessible units?
No, Cottages on Elm does not have accessible units.
Does Cottages on Elm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottages on Elm has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cottages on Elm?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct
Fayetteville, NC 28311
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Square
5052 Watauga Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Morganton Place
5650 Netherfield Pl
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity