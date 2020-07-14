Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottages on Elm.
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
internet access
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville. Our cozy garden apartment homes are uniquely designed and affordably priced. Our charming neighborhood setting, craftsman style finishes, community spirit, abundant green spaces & tree lined streets will make you excited to call the Cottages your new home - Come see us today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Private Driveways: Included in select lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cottages on Elm have any available units?
Cottages on Elm has 7 units available starting at $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.