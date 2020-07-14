Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup cable included Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet valet service 24hr gym on-site laundry alarm system

Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our gated community is within minutes to Fort Bragg, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and schools. This perfect location provides you with every convenience for a private lifestyle. Our floor plans have been carefully designed with your convenience in mind to include contemporary euro-style cabinets, washer and dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, over-sized garden tubs and so much more. Enjoy relaxing by the resort-style swimming pool, cooking out at the grill pavilion, spending time at the playground, just to name a few. We didn’t forget about our furry residents! We have a leash-free bark park for your furry family members to enjoy. We welcome you to come Live the Difference at Hidden Lake Apartments.