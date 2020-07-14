All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Hidden Lake

6406 Hidden Lake Loop · (201) 890-4611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6406 Hidden Lake Loop, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Seventy-First

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6443-173 · Avail. Aug 26

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6539-043 · Avail. Sep 20

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 6403-023 · Avail. Aug 25

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 6527-080 · Avail. Aug 8

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6443-170 · Avail. Sep 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
cable included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cable included
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
valet service
24hr gym
on-site laundry
alarm system
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Hidden Lake Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our gated community is within minutes to Fort Bragg, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and schools. This perfect location provides you with every convenience for a private lifestyle. Our floor plans have been carefully designed with your convenience in mind to include contemporary euro-style cabinets, washer and dryer connections, gourmet kitchens, over-sized garden tubs and so much more. Enjoy relaxing by the resort-style swimming pool, cooking out at the grill pavilion, spending time at the playground, just to name a few. We didn’t forget about our furry residents! We have a leash-free bark park for your furry family members to enjoy. We welcome you to come Live the Difference at Hidden Lake Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
fee: $400 (non-refundable)
rent: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Lake have any available units?
Hidden Lake has 10 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Lake have?
Some of Hidden Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Lake is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Lake offer parking?
No, Hidden Lake does not offer parking.
Does Hidden Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Lake have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Lake has a pool.
Does Hidden Lake have accessible units?
No, Hidden Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Hidden Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
