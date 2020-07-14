Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments hot tub lobby online portal tennis court valet service

OUR COMMITMENT



As states and cities begin to reopen, we are taking a phased approach to re-opening and are now open by appointment. Over the past few weeks, we have taken a thoughtful approach to planning and implementing new measures to promote the well-being of our residents, guests and associates. We remain committed to continuing to monitor and adapt our practices in a manner that best supports our associates and communities during this fluid environment. We look forward to speaking with you to schedule an appointment to visit the community today.



The Avalon Apartments in Charlotte, North Carolina offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the Eastland-Wilora Lake area. Come home to your spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings, complete kitchen appliance package, private patio or balcony with private storage, and washer and dryer connections. This pet friendly community hosts shared spaces sure to please you and your guests.