All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like The Avalon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
The Avalon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

The Avalon

6000 Regal Estate Ln · (704) 666-9972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE! ** Limited time offer available on select units only**
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eastland - Wilora Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 70102 · Avail. now

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 110104 · Avail. now

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit 70207 · Avail. now

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30201-R · Avail. Aug 8

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 30308 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 20103 · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avalon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
tennis court
valet service
OUR COMMITMENT

As states and cities begin to reopen, we are taking a phased approach to re-opening and are now open by appointment. Over the past few weeks, we have taken a thoughtful approach to planning and implementing new measures to promote the well-being of our residents, guests and associates. We remain committed to continuing to monitor and adapt our practices in a manner that best supports our associates and communities during this fluid environment. We look forward to speaking with you to schedule an appointment to visit the community today.

The Avalon Apartments in Charlotte, North Carolina offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in the Eastland-Wilora Lake area. Come home to your spacious floorplan with vaulted ceilings, complete kitchen appliance package, private patio or balcony with private storage, and washer and dryer connections. This pet friendly community hosts shared spaces sure to please you and your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Base on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $28 Valet Trash and Pest Control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Please contact office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avalon have any available units?
The Avalon has 12 units available starting at $908 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avalon have?
Some of The Avalon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avalon currently offering any rent specials?
The Avalon is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE! ** Limited time offer available on select units only**
Is The Avalon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avalon is pet friendly.
Does The Avalon offer parking?
Yes, The Avalon offers parking.
Does The Avalon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Avalon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avalon have a pool?
Yes, The Avalon has a pool.
Does The Avalon have accessible units?
Yes, The Avalon has accessible units.
Does The Avalon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avalon has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Avalon?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity