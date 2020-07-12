/
olde providence south
290 Apartments for rent in Olde Providence South, Charlotte, NC
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
6614 Old Providence Road
6614 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
2054 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263841 Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond Program for deposit 3/2.5 OLD PROVIDENCE AREA on .
6408 Providence Farm Lane
6408 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte.
6713 Knightswood Drive
6713 Knightswood Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2039 sqft
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous split level home with charm in Olde Providence, move-in ready for new residents ! 4 BR, 2 and a Half BA, move-in ready for new residents! Beautiful updated eat-in kitchen with appliances
6908 Foxworth Drive
6908 Foxworth Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2221 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Move-in ready gorgeous 4/3 brick ranch home in Olde Providence South with updated hardwoods and carpet.
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1401 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
6433 Summertree Ln
6433 Summertree Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3811 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in Providence Commons close to Arboretum and SouthPark Shops - Great 4 bedroom home - open stairs - lots of light. Basement level has full bath, kitchen/wet bar, private deck and entrance, great room, billiard room and office.
2630 Fernbank Drive
2630 Fernbank Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2769 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This charming South Charlotte home is convenient to Shopping, Entertainment and Dining. The interior features vinyl plank flooring, SS appliances, granite counter tops and fresh paint throughout.
6782 Vlosi Drive
6782 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Carmel Heights - Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Carmel Heights. Both bedrooms are large. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walkin closet. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886270)
611 Chorale Court
611 Chorale Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2789 sqft
611 Chorale Court Available 07/15/20 Enclave at Beverly Crest - Great S. Charlotte townhome with master down. All appliances, 2 story great room, loft and office space. All formals and private rear courtyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866715)
6975 Rothchild Drive
6975 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome at the The Preserve at Beverly Crest! New flooring throughout this open floorplan townhome. Gas fireplace in living room. Bright, white kitchen with breakfast bar.
7929 Reunion Row Drive
7929 Reunion Row Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2375 sqft
INCENTIVE: 50% off first month rent with an approved application and move in by July 31, 2020. Beautiful, brand new Executive townhome in bustling, popular Rea Farms.
2441 Thornridge Road
2441 Thornridge Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
4001 sqft
This beautiful home has a lot of character. At just over 4,000 sq ft., there is plenty of space with the finished attic upstairs, very spacious floor plan on main. Property enjoys plenty of natural light. Large back deck overlooks huge back yard.
6532 Outerbridge Lane
6532 Outer Bridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2581 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.
5619 Triveny Road
5619 Triveny Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2520 sqft
Private Townhouse in a gated community with 1 car garage and private courtyard! Recent new neutral paint downstairs not reflected in photos. Flatscreen television included with the rental.
5913 Sharon View Road
5913 Sharon View Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2347 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!**Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 4-sided 3 BR 2 BA brick beauty, close to all that South Park has to offer! One level living with easy care floors.
6309 Cedar Croft Drive
6309 Cedar Croft Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2132 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4 BR, 3 BA 4-Sided Brick Ranch for Lease in Cedarcroft S/D move-in ready for new residents.
7010 Beverly Springs Drive
7010 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1658 sqft
3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area - Refreshed 3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area. High ceilings flood the spacious living and dining area with natural light.
