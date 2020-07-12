/
optimist park
347 Apartments for rent in Optimist Park, Charlotte, NC
32 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
19 Units Available
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,315
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1193 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN OPTIMIST PARK Insane chef-inspired kitchens, a salt-water pool with a huge sun deck, easy access to LYNX light rail, and Optimist Food Hall in your back yard.
61 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1412 sqft
*Pricing starting at $1,199.00 with a 12 – 15 month lease term on all floor plans*“Look and lease” within 48 hours and receive one month FREE RENT and with a 12 – 15 month lease term. First 5 Applicants to apply will also receive a tech pack.
263 Units Available
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
249 Units Available
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1188 sqft
Inspired by the history of Optimist Park, Alta Purl is filled with vibrant amenities that spark creativity and encourage relaxation.
135 Units Available
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,038
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1046 sqft
Luxury high-rise uptown living complete with expansive views from your balcony and stylish wood cabinetry. Open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings. Practice putting green and large and small dog parks ensure fine living.
24 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
19 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,125
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1154 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
22 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
16 Units Available
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
23 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1195 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
26 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,027
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
22 Units Available
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
38 Units Available
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
66 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,077
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
9 Units Available
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1052 sqft
Luxury community offers residents amenities like sundeck, parking and clubhouse. Units include details like large closets, patios and laundry. Located in excellent neighborhood, close to Mint Museum UPTOWN, McColl Center for Visual Art and more.
76 Units Available
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1074 sqft
New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte.
8 Units Available
The Nook
1421 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
753 sqft
A four-story apartment block with 24 elegant apartments, located in uptown Charlotte. Balconies have skyline views and units come with contemporary lights and plank floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows, ceiling fans, and granite worktops.
Contact for Availability
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1162 sqft
Prime uptown Charlotte location inside the Loop with access to all of the shopping and dining in the First Ward. Apartments feature hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and open layouts.
6 Units Available
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
775 sqft
Situated in historic Plaza-Midwood. Within walking distance of shops, galleries and restaurants. Cozy 1-2 bedroom apartments with private balconies and spectacular city views. Each apartment features plank flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans and energy-efficient appliances.
1 Unit Available
Arden
3306 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
429 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to all the action, just two blocks from Charlotte's artistic NoDa neighborhood. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private patios. Pet-friendly complex with on-site recycling and controlled access.
1 Unit Available
The Davy
514 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nineteen modern apartments occupy this spacious, pet-friendly community. Open and loft-style units have high ceilings and dual-flush water closets. Bike racks, private balconies, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking distance of Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
333 W Trade St #1610
333 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Uptown Hi-Rise Living in Airy Studio - City Views - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcRf9ExQRL4&mls=1. Minimally furnished 16th-floor city view studio condo in the sought-after Trademark Tower in Center City.
