villa heights
343 Apartments for rent in Villa Heights, Charlotte, NC
72 Units Available
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1074 sqft
New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte.
1 Unit Available
2013 Union Street
2013 Union Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 Bedroom Duplex in Villa Heights - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with refinished hardwoods, new kitchen counter tops and a refinished tub! Close to many restaurants, shopping centers and nightlife.
1 Unit Available
2431 The Plaza
2431 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
816 sqft
Villa Heights is located between the popular neighborhoods of Plaza Midwood and NODA. This 2 bedroom apartment, features all new appliances, countertops and flooring. AC unit is brand new as well. The yard is fenced in.
1 Unit Available
2018 Union Street
2018 Union Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex in Villa Heights - This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex in Villa Heights is a must see! The property offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, grey cabinets, deep
Results within 1 mile of Villa Heights
263 Units Available
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
21 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
17 Units Available
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
48 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,156
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
21 Units Available
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,068
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1154 sqft
Yards at NoDa in the fashionable North Davidson Art District in Charlotte is a conveniently placed, newly refurbished apartment complex offering residents built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, and granite tabletops. Enjoy onsite game room and pool.
8 Units Available
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1086 sqft
This luxury community is in the heart of it all. Each home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site rooftop access, resident culture brewery, fitness center and cycling classes.
39 Units Available
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,018
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
61 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1412 sqft
*Pricing starting at $1,199.00 with a 12 – 15 month lease term on all floor plans*“Look and lease” within 48 hours and receive one month FREE RENT and with a 12 – 15 month lease term. First 5 Applicants to apply will also receive a tech pack.
29 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$975
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
22 Units Available
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1193 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN OPTIMIST PARK Insane chef-inspired kitchens, a salt-water pool with a huge sun deck, easy access to LYNX light rail, and Optimist Food Hall in your back yard.
37 Units Available
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,170
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1164 sqft
At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture.
24 Units Available
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,026
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Sleek new apartments in the heart of North Charlotte's art district with high ceilings, quartz countertops, and custom cabinetry. Steps from Neighborhood Theatre, restaurants and galleries. Saltwater pool and funky billiards room among amenities for tenants.
7 Units Available
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
775 sqft
Situated in historic Plaza-Midwood. Within walking distance of shops, galleries and restaurants. Cozy 1-2 bedroom apartments with private balconies and spectacular city views. Each apartment features plank flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans and energy-efficient appliances.
3 Units Available
The Davy
514 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nineteen modern apartments occupy this spacious, pet-friendly community. Open and loft-style units have high ceilings and dual-flush water closets. Bike racks, private balconies, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking distance of Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.
239 Units Available
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1188 sqft
Inspired by the history of Optimist Park, Alta Purl is filled with vibrant amenities that spark creativity and encourage relaxation.
9 Units Available
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,169
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
457 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
977 sqft
Modern, urban apartment living at its very best! Amaze Apartments have been designed for the discerning professional looking to live in this creative neighborhood.
8 Units Available
The Nook
1421 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
753 sqft
A four-story apartment block with 24 elegant apartments, located in uptown Charlotte. Balconies have skyline views and units come with contemporary lights and plank floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows, ceiling fans, and granite worktops.
1 Unit Available
Arden
3306 N McDowell St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
429 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to all the action, just two blocks from Charlotte's artistic NoDa neighborhood. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hook-ups, and private patios. Pet-friendly complex with on-site recycling and controlled access.
1 Unit Available
1111 Herrin Ave
1111 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390 Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment in this quiet 4 unit complex of 2 duplexes.
1 Unit Available
633 Raphael Place
633 Raphael Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment is located in the NoDa area! This multi-level unit provides sufficient space and multi-level heating/cooling throughout the home.
