Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Maintained Single Family Home with a 1 Car Garage. Spacious Open Floorplan, Large Great Room, Dining Area, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast area. Office, Master and 2 Bedrooms Up with a Loft, perfect for play area. Back Yard backs to a wooded area. Quaint Patio for entertaining. Must See to Appreciate. One small dog or cat only.