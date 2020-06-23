All apartments in Charlotte
915 Pondella Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

915 Pondella Drive

915 Pondella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Pondella Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Hidden Valley - Charming ranch with hardwoods. Bonus space off kitchen. Large fenced yard. Nice kitchen.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4187790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Pondella Drive have any available units?
915 Pondella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 915 Pondella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Pondella Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Pondella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 Pondella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 915 Pondella Drive offer parking?
No, 915 Pondella Drive does not offer parking.
Does 915 Pondella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Pondella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Pondella Drive have a pool?
No, 915 Pondella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 Pondella Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Pondella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Pondella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Pondella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Pondella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Pondella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
