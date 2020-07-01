9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous end unit in the heart of Blakeney. Painted last year. Nice natural light and a private patio. Tall ceilings. Walk to Blakeney Shopping and dining. Easy access to 485, Rea Rd, Providence Rd and a quick run to nearby Stonecrest shopping and dining as well. Complex has a swimming pool but if you prefer tennis and swimming Blakeney Swim & Racquet is practically across the street. in just a few minutes you can be at Providence Cty Club, Longview Country Club or the new Lifetime Fitness! in Balantyne area with 2-car garage. Dining and shopping in nearby Blakeney. There's more! just a few miles away is the new Waverly area.