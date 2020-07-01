All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue

9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous end unit in the heart of Blakeney. Painted last year. Nice natural light and a private patio. Tall ceilings. Walk to Blakeney Shopping and dining. Easy access to 485, Rea Rd, Providence Rd and a quick run to nearby Stonecrest shopping and dining as well. Complex has a swimming pool but if you prefer tennis and swimming Blakeney Swim & Racquet is practically across the street. in just a few minutes you can be at Providence Cty Club, Longview Country Club or the new Lifetime Fitness! in Balantyne area with 2-car garage. Dining and shopping in nearby Blakeney. There's more! just a few miles away is the new Waverly area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have any available units?
9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have?
Some of 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue offers parking.
Does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue has a pool.
Does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9032 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue has units with dishwashers.

