8628 Sedgeburn Drive-CB - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Berewick. This home features granite counter tops, all black appliances, walk in closets, huge master bath with garden tub, and a large back yard. Washer and dryer included. Pets conditional. Community Features: Club House, Playground, Pool, Recreation Area.Convenient to Pineville.



I-485 S to exit 4, Right on NC 160, Right on Shopton Rd W, At traffic circle take the 1st Exit on to Berewick Commons Pkwy, Left on Glenburn, Right on Gailes Dr, Right on Sedgeburn Drive



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4142907)