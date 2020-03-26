All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8405 Scotney Bluff Ave
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

8405 Scotney Bluff Ave

8405 Scotney Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8405 Scotney Bluff Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Description: 3bedroom, 2.5Bath TownHouse for Rent
City: Charlotte
Price: $1399/month
Subject: Grand & Beautiful TownHome Available For Rent in Ayrsley Community

Luvanex Rentals brings you this magnificent 1,422 sq ft townhome situated in the heart of Ayrsely Community and off a major road - South Tryon Street. This property is ideal for bachelors/bachelorettes, couples and small growing families. Property has very spacious living room with fireplace, brand new carpet, brand new HVAC system and lots of extra space in master bedroom closet. Townhouse comes with a 1 car garage.

*Property is close proximity (1-2mins drive) to Ayrsley Grand Cinemas (Movie Theater), Piedmont Social House, Major restaurants and bars as well as 2 Universities.

Property is available for move in by mid April 2020.

Please DO NOT DISTURB tenant. Call Office for viewing schedule

Schools near this property:
- Lake Wylie Elementary School
- SouthWest Middle School
- Olympic High School

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: No Pets Allowed
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:

Lease Term: 12 months with renew options.
Call or Text Jessica to be placed on a viewing schedule
Office Line - 678.439.6013
Mobile - 980.207.0207

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave have any available units?
8405 Scotney Bluff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave have?
Some of 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Scotney Bluff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave offers parking.
Does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave have a pool?
No, 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave have accessible units?
No, 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8405 Scotney Bluff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte