8310 Chaceview Court

Fully-furnished, short-term or long-term rental townhome ideally directed to the various needs of the corporate renter. Chaceview is located in the Davis Lake area of Charlotte, NC. Conveniently situated near I-77, 485 and W.T. Harris Blvd and is close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This townhome lives like a single family home, boasting upgrades throughout. The open floor plan features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is filled with natural light. The kitchen is stunning with bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming granite counters. Convenient pass-through to adjacent dining area off the family room, that features a cozy gas fireplace. The upper-level master suite is a true retreat with a large walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Additional guest bedroom with full bathroom completes the upper level. Relax and enjoy breezy weather from the private patio.