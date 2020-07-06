All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM

8310 Chaceview Court

8310 Chaceview Court · No Longer Available
Location

8310 Chaceview Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully-furnished, short-term or long-term rental townhome ideally directed to the various needs of the corporate renter. Chaceview is located in the Davis Lake area of Charlotte, NC. Conveniently situated near I-77, 485 and W.T. Harris Blvd and is close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This townhome lives like a single family home, boasting upgrades throughout. The open floor plan features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is filled with natural light. The kitchen is stunning with bright white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming granite counters. Convenient pass-through to adjacent dining area off the family room, that features a cozy gas fireplace. The upper-level master suite is a true retreat with a large walk-in closet and ensuite bath. Additional guest bedroom with full bathroom completes the upper level. Relax and enjoy breezy weather from the private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 Chaceview Court have any available units?
8310 Chaceview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 Chaceview Court have?
Some of 8310 Chaceview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 Chaceview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8310 Chaceview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 Chaceview Court pet-friendly?
No, 8310 Chaceview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8310 Chaceview Court offer parking?
No, 8310 Chaceview Court does not offer parking.
Does 8310 Chaceview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8310 Chaceview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 Chaceview Court have a pool?
No, 8310 Chaceview Court does not have a pool.
Does 8310 Chaceview Court have accessible units?
No, 8310 Chaceview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 Chaceview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8310 Chaceview Court has units with dishwashers.

