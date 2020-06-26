Rent Calculator
827 Glendora Drive
827 Glendora Drive
827 Glendora Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
827 Glendora Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated Kitchen & Baths with Hardwood floors Throughout and a Fenced Back Yard. Excellent Location. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 Glendora Drive have any available units?
827 Glendora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 827 Glendora Drive have?
Some of 827 Glendora Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 827 Glendora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
827 Glendora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Glendora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 827 Glendora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 827 Glendora Drive offer parking?
No, 827 Glendora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 827 Glendora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Glendora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Glendora Drive have a pool?
No, 827 Glendora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 827 Glendora Drive have accessible units?
No, 827 Glendora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Glendora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Glendora Drive has units with dishwashers.
