Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:37 PM

823 Reigate Road

823 Reigate Road · No Longer Available
Location

823 Reigate Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Reigate Road have any available units?
823 Reigate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 823 Reigate Road currently offering any rent specials?
823 Reigate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Reigate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Reigate Road is pet friendly.
Does 823 Reigate Road offer parking?
No, 823 Reigate Road does not offer parking.
Does 823 Reigate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Reigate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Reigate Road have a pool?
No, 823 Reigate Road does not have a pool.
Does 823 Reigate Road have accessible units?
No, 823 Reigate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Reigate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Reigate Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Reigate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 823 Reigate Road does not have units with air conditioning.

