Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Westport, NC📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7545 Red Robin Trail
7545 Red Robin Trl, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1600 sqft
Desirable Spacious Country Home with Lots of Charm Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3733 Shannon Loop
3733 Shannon Loop, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
3733 Shannon Loop Available 07/21/20 Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in private little neighborhood off Webbs Rd. - Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in private little neighborhood off Webbs Rd. Large bedrooms and the master has three closets.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2660 Norman Isle Dr
2660 Norman Isle Dr, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Immaculate Three Bedroom Townhouse in Denver - Don't miss this practically brand new three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Denver.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6383 Kidville Rd
6383 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Denver - Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex. Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. Large living room, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hook-ups, deck and outdoor storage closet.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
The Peninsula
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive North, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8419 Normandy Road
8419 Normandy Road, Lincoln County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
5655 sqft
Beautiful lake views w/ a swimming pool and a hot tub! Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room, extensive cabinetry in the kitchen, large master suite w/ a luxurious master bath on the main level.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Birdie Court
113 Birdie Court, Iredell County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
924 sqft
113 Birdie Court Available 08/13/20 924sf 2br 2ba - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, No Garage (RLNE5915495)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7483 Bluff Point Ln
7483 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4155 Slanting Bridge Rd
4155 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/30/20 3 bed 2 bath in Sherrills Ford - Property Id: 127879 Very nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sherrills Ford. Covered,front and rear porches, extra large carport, paved drive and private.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,157
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18731 Vineyard Point Lane
18731 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1006 sqft
WATERFRONT! Updated 2 bedroom condo in The Arbors of Vineyard Point. Amazing views of Lake Norman and community pool from this top level unit. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and beautiful stone fireplace.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.
Last updated April 25 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.
Last updated December 10 at 10:05 PM
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
20420 Island Forest Drive
20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3543 sqft
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
18665 Vineyard Point Lane
18665 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with stunning water views. Great location - convenient to everything! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with new flooring and paint. Granite kitchen, fireplace and lovely deck to enjoy the view.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Westport area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westport from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Huntersville, and Gastonia.
