67 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
103 Calhoun Street
103 Calhoun Street, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House in Downtown Clover, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range. Back Deck with Fenced Backyard. 1 Car Carport. Single Family Only. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
Results within 1 mile of Clover
1 Unit Available
1392 Woodridge Road
1392 Woodridge Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2052 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Quiet Country Setting only Minutes from Downtown Clover - This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home sits on a large lot in a quiet country setting but only minutes to Downtown Clover.
Results within 5 miles of Clover
1 Unit Available
103 Red Oak Court
103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3918 old york road
3918 Old York Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
766 sqft
Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169 Great Location! -10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85 -NEW A/C unit ready for the summer -ALL rooms renovated -NEW kitchen -New Bathroom -Washer/dryer
1 Unit Available
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.
Results within 10 miles of Clover
13 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
736 Waterfall Way
736 Waterfall Way, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
849 sqft
Now available is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in Harper's Mill. The condo is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen. There is beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring throughout and stone flooring in the bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia - Only $795! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.
1 Unit Available
1021 Ridge Ave
1021 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1564 sqft
1021 Ridge Ave Available 07/03/20 COMING SOON! HUGE 3 bedroom house! - COMING SOON! TONS of storage inside and out. Large front porch and backyard. This property is just waiting to be seen by you. (RLNE5636402)
1 Unit Available
1512 Green Circle Drive
1512 Green Circle Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1341 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Basement! - Welcome Home! This home has hardwood floors, a nice open kitchen with large windows, three bedrooms are located upstairs and an additional bedroom is in the basement.
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.
1 Unit Available
521 Rankin
521 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
521 Rankin Available 07/01/20 !!RENT BY THE ROOM - NOT WHOLE HOUSE!! - Are you a student or working professional looking for a room to rent? This is the perfect one for you! Close to the highway and eateries.
1 Unit Available
1811 Wood Ave
1811 Wood St, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$500
1068 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1811 Wood Ave Available 06/15/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bathroom kitchen and living room!!! - You gotta check this one out :) Your very own bedroom, bathroom and entrance into your space and kitchen !!! While you have your own living space,
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Ave
19 Wright Avenue, York, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2789 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Home in the Historical District in York, SC, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &
Autumn Cove
1 Unit Available
431 Harvest Terrace Drive
431 Harvest Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2300 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in the Autumn Cove Subdivision, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Clover rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Clover area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clover from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Huntersville.
