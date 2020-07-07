All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

808 Kennedy Street

808 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 Kennedy Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
2 or 3 bedrooms, one without a closet 1 bath home. New central heat and air. Newer windows. Ready mid March

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Kennedy Street have any available units?
808 Kennedy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 808 Kennedy Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Kennedy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Kennedy Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 Kennedy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 808 Kennedy Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Kennedy Street offers parking.
Does 808 Kennedy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Kennedy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Kennedy Street have a pool?
No, 808 Kennedy Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Kennedy Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Kennedy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Kennedy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Kennedy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Kennedy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 Kennedy Street has units with air conditioning.

