7900 Quail Hill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning Executive Home in S. Charlotte! Features include:Freshly painted walls, hardwoods throughout main, cook's kitchen w. granite counters and stainless steel appliances, formal living and dining rooms for entertaining, spectacular year-round screened porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped, fenced back yard. Huge bonus room with separate staircase perfect for media room.Desirable community, features a beautiful community park!Located just minutes to light rail, around the corner from the exclusive Quail Hallow professional golf course, and best of all, the wonderful greenery a few streets over! You will feel welcome immediately in this neighborhood, as there are monthly scheduled activities to get involved in.Included in the Rent :monthly pest control,Lawn maintenance

and irrigation system, monthly pest control and quarterly housekeeping-All major appliances are less than a year old. Come see it for yourself and find out what makes this home special! *

new photos coming